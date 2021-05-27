RTCA 2021 Baccalaureate & Graduation

The Crescent Class of 2021 had to move their graduation ceremonies inside on May 21 because of the weather but school is done, and they are all on to bigger and better things. The class of 38 graduates heard speeches from valedictorians Meghan Wilson, Baylor Jones and Raychel Johnson before the seniors presented their senior gift to the school. Outgoing Superintendent Bart Watkins then presented the Crescent Award to Meghan Wilson. The award goes to the outstanding senior over their time at Crescent High School.