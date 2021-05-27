RTCA 2021 Baccalaureate & Graduation
Robert Toombs Christian Academy hosted its fiftieth Baccalaureate Service on Friday, May 21st in the RTCA gymnasium. Senior Trey Brant gave the invocation followed by senior Carolina Mead welcoming friends and family to the service. The congregation then sang "Amazing Grace: My Chains Are Gone" led by seniors Carleigh DeFee, Katie McDuffie, and Rob Moore. Senior Katie McDuffie then sang "You Are My All In All." Senior Anna Cuevas-Ortes introduced the speaker for the Baccalaureate service, Mr. Mike Lothridge. Reverend Chester Proctor then presented each senior with this year's Bible, a favorite tradition for the seniors. Senior Steven McDonald gave the closing benediction followed by the recessional of graduates.southeastgeorgiatoday.com