As COVID-19 and its mutations continue to criss-cross the globe, medical practices and public health workers have dealt with alternating medical surge events and empty exam rooms. This has caused both an increase in healthcare costs and a dramatic reduction in typical healthcare reimbursements. As the COVID-19 focus pivots from response to recovery, medical practices will need to start generating new revenue as they work to better understand and care for what NIH is calling COVID-19 Syndrome. It is now well known that the consequences of becoming infected by the virus caused by SARS-CoV-2 has the potential of causing long-term health issues. Practices that set themselves up to identify these issues prior to them becoming chronic will be critical to keeping treatment costs down. As reported by Justine Coleman (2021), during a hearing for a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, NIH Director Francis Collins cited preliminary research that found ten percent to thirty percent of people who had COVID-19 may develop long-term health issues. With more than 34 million confirmed cases in the U.S. in the past year, that could amount to millions dealing with COVID-19 for some time to come.