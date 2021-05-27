Cancel
20 Covered Patios Around D.C. for Outdoor Dining Rain or Shine

By Adele Chapin
Eater
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to dine outside without constantly checking the weather report? Restaurant owners across the District, Maryland, and Virginia have invested in patio setups that can shield diners from rain and sun. Here’s where to find covered patios, including temporary streetside structures — the cubbies at Le Diplomate and St. Anselm are particularly impressive — as well as outdoor dining spaces covered with permanent roofs, like at Shaw staple Espita, Colada Shop’s new location in Potomac, Maryland, or recently opened Dauphine’s downtown.

dc.eater.com
