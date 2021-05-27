20 Covered Patios Around D.C. for Outdoor Dining Rain or Shine

Look: 4.5 | smell: 4.5 | taste: 4.75 | feel: 4.75 | overall: 4.75. Damn good beer. I remember first getting into craft beer and Boulevard’s barrel aged stout was one of my first “five star” beers. So I see them trying any of that style, I’m in. This one is pretty bad ass. Standard BA stout appearance-cola dark, thinning brown edging, mild lacing with some thick legs. Smell is sweet-chocolate, molasses, and malt, a strong smell of vanilla, oak, rye, and sweet port. Taste is all of the above, with a bit of a coffee presence as well. Medium to big bodied, but there’s no oiliness or stickiness for it, as it has a clean mouth watering finish. Strong boozy presence. Again-damn good beer. Wish I had more. Guess I’ll have to find more Boulevard BA stouts.