Procter & Gamble, which owns the Tide brand, has partnered with NASA to develop a revolutionary laundry detergent. The new generation of powder will allow astronauts to wash their belongings in space, because now it is impossible. There are various reasons, but the main one is water. The fact is that astronauts use a closed water supply system, so cleaning agents must have safe ingredients so that the water after washing can be turned into drinking water.