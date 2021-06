ESPN has announced three games involving Big 12 teams that will be televised on one of its platforms during the 2021 football season. Texas’ non-conference contest at Arkansas on September 11 will be featured on ESPN with a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. Two conference rivalry games have also been identified. The Red River Showdown on October 9 featuring UT and Oklahoma, as well as the Bedlam game with OU at Oklahoma State scheduled for November 27 will be televised on an ESPN platform. Networks and times for these two games will be announced when available.