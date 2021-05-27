Cancel
NFL

Corner Canyon (Utah) QB Jaxson Dart named Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year

By Jeff Fisher
highschoolfootballamerica.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaxson Dart is the 2020-21 Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year. Last fall, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback passed for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns, leading the Corner Canyon Chargers to a 14-0 record and the Class 6A state championship. Dart completed 240 of 345 passes, throwing just four interceptions, while also rushing for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns on 128 carries. He was also chosen as the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and was also selected as Mr. Football by the Deseret News.

highschoolfootballamerica.com
