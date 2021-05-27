Corner Canyon (Utah) QB Jaxson Dart named Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year

Corey Berghammer of Cumberland High School has been named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA)/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year. Berghammer's fourth season as the head coach of Cumberland was unlike any he had experienced. With over 60% of high schools in Wisconsin playing football in the fall and the remaining schools playing in the spring due to COVID-19, teams were fortunate to get any games under their belts. Heading into any other season with a roster as talented as the Beavers' easily would have stirred thoughts of hoisting the state championship trophy at Camp Randall Stadium. But after last July's news that the WIAA State Football Finals had been canceled, Berghammer and his team knew while a state championship wasn't on the table, they could still take the field under the Friday night lights and compete with any opponent. Not only did the Beavers compete, but they went on to have a dominant 11-0 season this past fall.