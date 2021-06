Kelsea Ballerini shared some exciting news with fans today (6/24) on her socials by announcing her first-ever book, a book of poetry called Feel Your Way Through. Kelsea posted to Instagram, “I’ve used up all my words writing it so, for now, to keep it simple… I have spilled twenty-seven years of heart, perspectives, and guts into my debut book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through. Out on November 16th and is available for preorder now.”