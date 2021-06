Kyle Lewis can’t get those first 17 games of the season and all those missed at-bats back. When he suffered a bone bruise to his left knee in a Cactus League game on March 22, he didn’t imagine it would cost him the first three weeks of the season. And he didn’t expect that it would be quite as long into his return from the injured list to get back to the form that helped win the American League rookie of the year award in 2020.