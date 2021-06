Digital therapeutic company Pear announced its plans to go public via a $1.6 billion special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The new combined company will be called Pear Holdings Corp and traded on Nasdaq. Pear leadership will continue to head up the new combined entity. According to the companies, the combined business includes up to $276 million in funds located in Thimble Point's trust account, as well as $125 million in private investment in public equity.