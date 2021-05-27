Meet the Linda Lindas, the Tween Punk Band Who Called Out Racism & Misogyny and Scored a Record Deal

Amid the anti-Asian hate and violence in the last few months, a group of teenage girls went viral for calling out racism. The Linda Lindas, who are half-Asian and half-Latinx, performed “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library and their empowering rock anthem gained them fans across the U.S. Now the quartet has landed a record deal with LA punk label Epitaph Records, Variety confirmed. The band formed in 2018 at Girlschool LA playing punk rock covers and is made up of Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14), and Bela (16) and they’ve now also shined a light on the Asian Latinx community. They performed their viral hit in honor of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month which was inspired by their own experience with racism.