Meet the Linda Lindas, the Tween Punk Band Who Called Out Racism & Misogyny and Scored a Record Deal

Gender, K-12
openculture.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sticks and stones may break my bones,” we chanted as kids, but “words will never hurt me.” The saying seems to both invite physical violence and deny the real effects of verbal abuse. Maybe this was once effective as a stock playground retort, but it’s never been true, as anyone who’s been picked on as a child can attest. When the taunts are racist, the damage is exponentially multiplied. Not only are kids being singled out and mocked for immutable characteristics, but their family and entire culture of origin are being targeted.

www.openculture.com
Person
Thom Yorke
#Punk Band #Misogyny #Tween #Racism #Radiohead #Girl Power #Child Abuse #NPR #Epitaph Records #Bandcamp #Girlschool LA #The Linda Lindas #Power Pop #Kids #Physical Violence
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
MusicPopculture

Young Girl Punk Band Sign Record Deal After Viral 'Racist Sexist Boy' Library Performance

The punk rock band The Linda Lindas took the internet by storm on May 20 when a video of their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went massively viral on Twitter. In the aftermath, Variety reports that the band has signed a record deal with Epitaph. The band got support from rock legends like Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, and Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Independent

‘Racist, Sexist, boy’ teenage punk singers The Linda Lindas have landed a record deal and people are excited

Teenage band The Linda Lindas have landed a record deal and people are excited.The band – consisting of 10-year-old Mila, 13-year-old Eloise, 14-year-old Lucia, and 16-year-old Belat – went viral after a performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, where they unveiled their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” as part of the library’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month celebrations.Introducing the song, which has now received over 200,000 views on YouTube, one of the band members said: “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told...
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

This Tween Punk Band Just Went Mega Viral. Here’s Why

A new punk group is ready to take over the world, so if you thought punk was dead, you were wrong. It just looks a little different now. A talented four-piece group embodies the punk vibes, and they’ve already started to establish a name as the next band to watch. In fact, their song has hit viral status, and here’s why.
Los Angeles, CAbuzzfeednews.com

Meet The Linda Lindas, The Young Punk Band Whose Song About Racism Rocked The Internet

LOS ANGELES — It’s Friday and the Linda Lindas are jamming in their family’s living room, bouncing around in their socks and whipping their hair around their faces. It feels like a normal afternoon, but for this teen/tween punk rock band it’s a surreal moment. In the past 24 hours, a video of the half-Asian, half-Latinx group — two sisters, their cousin, and close friend who range in age from 10 to 16 — performing their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library rocked the internet.
Cypress, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘Whoa, this is crazy’: L.A. teen punks the Linda Lindas on going viral (just before finals)

Two weeks ago, the members of the hottest new rock band in L.A. walked into the Cypress Park branch of the L.A. public library for their first gig since the start of the pandemic. The Linda Lindas — two SoCal sisters, a cousin and a pal ranging from ages 10 to 16 — hadn’t played many shows before that (fewer than 10, by the band’s estimation), and the crowd, consisting mostly of librarians, was sparse.
Los Angeles, CANPR

Fresh Off A Viral Library Gig, The Linda Lindas Get A Record Deal

Just last week, the internet thrilled to The Linda Lindas, screaming and crunching power chords in the middle of the stacks of the Los Angeles Public Library. "Racist, Sexist Boy" — written and performed by four tween and teen punks calling out anti-Asian American bias and misogyny — immediately became something of a 2021 anthem. ("Poser! Blockhead! Riffraff! Jerk face!")
Musicreaddork.com

Teen punk band The Linda Lindas have signed with Epitaph Records

The Linda Lindas have signed a new deal with Epitaph Records. The teen punk band – vocalist/guitarist Lucia, age 14, her 10-year-old sister Mila (vocals, drums), their 13-year-old cousin Eloise(vocals, bass), and longtime friend 16-year-old Bela(vocals, guitar) – recently made waves with their track ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’. “Epitaph offered us...
Minoritieshiplatina.com

The Linda Lindas, Half-Asian Half-Latinx Band, Go Viral & Get Record Deal

Amid the anti-Asian hate and violence in the last few months, a group of teenage girls went viral for calling out racism. The Linda Lindas, who are half-Asian and half-Latinx, performed “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library and their empowering rock anthem gained them fans across the U.S. Now the quartet has landed a record deal with LA punk label Epitaph Records, Variety confirmed. The band formed in 2018 at Girlschool LA playing punk rock covers and is made up of Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14), and Bela (16) and they’ve now also shined a light on the Asian Latinx community. They performed their viral hit in honor of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month which was inspired by their own experience with racism.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in HAIM’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The fourth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson sits down with Este and Alana from HAIM to reminisce about their 2013 FADER cover story and to look back over their earliest days as a band. There’s talk of panic attacks on the set of Saturday Night Live plus HAIM’s work with Hollywood auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, too.
MusicThe Guardian

The Linda Lindas on their viral song Racist, Sexist Boy: ‘It’s good to let the anger out and scream’

Mila, 10, had barely heard of the coronavirus when a boy in her school said his father told him to stay away from Chinese people. “It was my first experience of racism, and I didn’t really know how to respond,” said the Los Angeles girl, recounting the conversation in fourth grade in March 2020, just before California shut down. She told him she was Chinese – and he backed away.
Los Angeles, CAParents Magazine

These Tween and Teen Punk Singers Fight Racism with Viral Hit

Punk rock is alive and well among the stacks at the Los Angeles Public Library. The system's Cypress Park Branch celebrated Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a concert featuring a local punk band, The Linda Lindas. And wow does the Asian and Latinx group—composed of teen and tween girls—rock hard.