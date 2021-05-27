Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing – The Information

Amazon Web Services Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. are teaming up to build integrations that will connect a large number of their respective cloud products with one another. The effort, which the companies announced today, has two key objectives. One is to make it easier for enterprise developers to build applications that use both AWS and Salesforce services under the hood. Another objective is to enhance Salesforce’s Industry Cloud product portfolio, which is a collection of cloud services with vertical-specific features for industries such as healthcare and financial services.