For all the indisputable progress that Chelsea have made under Thomas Tuchel, their season suddenly sits on a knife edge. A disastrous week saw the Blues' advantage in the top-four race slip away with defeat to Arsenal before they were downed by Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final. To rub salt in those wounds Liverpool then found the most remarkable way to keep the top-four race alive as goalkeeper Alisson headed in a 95th minute winner against West Bromwich Albion.