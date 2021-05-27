Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County Schools Expected To End Mask Policy On Friday

usf.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series of contentious school board meetings at which parents opposed to masks shouted down board members who mentioned federal guidelines and lingering health concerns as a reason for maintaining face-coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Manatee County School Board is expected to vote Friday to lift its mask requirement.

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Manatee County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Manatee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Summer School#State Schools#Board Of Education#Education And Schools#Board Members#School Education#The School Board Of Child#Wusf#District Policy#Federal Guidelines#Masks#Health Concerns#Face Coverings#Policies#August#Parents#Education Data#Rural Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Manatee County, FLLongboat Observer

Attendance expands for Manatee County high school graduations

Approximately 5,000 people will be able to attend Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high schools' graduation ceremonies at LECOM Park in June. The School District of Manatee County agreed with LECOM Park to double the attendance of the graduation ceremonies, which was previously limited to about 2,500 people. Before the...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Manatee County, FLamisun.com

State COVID-19 testing sites close

MANATEE COUNTY – Driving past the Bradenton Area Convention Center, you might notice a change in the parking lot. The COVID-19 testing site that’s been a fixture in the southwest corner of the lot for the past several months is closed. The order to close all state COVID-19 testing sites...
Holmes Beach, FLamisun.com

City denies Center funding

HOLMES BEACH – In what’s proved to be a controversial decision, commissioners voted to deny The Center of Anna Maria Island a financial contribution from the city. The decision was a split one with Commissioners Carol Soustek and Terry Schaefer voting to give The Center an already-budgeted financial contribution of $22,500 and Commissioners Jim Kihm, Jayne Christenson and Kim Rash voting against the donation.
Bradenton, FLMiddletown Press

Adult adoption makes former foster kid, caseworker a family

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Leah Paskalides was fairly new as an adoption caseworker for the Safe Children Coalition when she met Monyay – the 19-year-old woman she now calls daughter. “When I started in adoptions in 2015, she was one of my first cases and at first she did not...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.