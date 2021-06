With a propensity to explore, humans have always pondered over what lies among the stars, and some have dedicated their entire lives to discovering the universe’s secrets. Students entering grades 8-12 at Northeastern State University have taken the first steps to continuing this mission of exploring the solar system, and beyond, by taking part in a week-long Innovation & Discovery Education Academy focused on NASA. This week, the space cadets-in-training are working to address a variety of real-world problems and challenges that NASA and NSU have been trying to solve, while also preparing themselves for college admission tests.