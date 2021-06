The LA Rams have another decision to make regarding adding a free agent who wants to play for the LA Rams. Even though my friend and colleague Bret Stuter made some valid points against the supposed idea that the Rams could be interested in signing wide receiver (WR) Golden Tate, I would like to play Devil’s Advocate over the possibility that the LA Rams may indeed sign him. Last year’s matchup against the New York Giants ended with a team brawl due to a personal issue between Tate and cornerback Jalen Ramsey boiling over right after the Rams 17-9 victory in week four.