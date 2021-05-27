Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting updates: Survivor recounts harrowing massacre

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX5lf_0aDJXuwG00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting that killed nine at a San Jose, California, light rail yard was found dead with two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines with ammunition nearby, officials said Thursday.

The guns are believed to be legally purchased and didn't appear to be modified, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Thursday.

Everyone who was shot Wednesday morning died.

Authorities do not have a motive for why Samuel Cassidy, a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee, allegedly gunned down nine men at the VTA light rail yard. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

VTA worker Kirk Bertolet told ABC News that Cassidy was a loner who was "never a part of the group."

Bertolet was in a secure room at the transit hub when shots rang out. He said he felt helpless listening to the gunshots. When the shooter moved to another building, Bertolet said he ran to help his friends and coworkers -- but they were already dead.

Bertolet said he believes the shooter targeted his victims and spared others. He said the gunman looked at one of his coworkers, who was curled up on the floor, but didn't shoot her.

"She was right among everybody else," he said.

After the shooting, a police dog detected a suspicious device and a bomb squad began working to clear each room in the facility, authorities said.

The explosive materials have since been traced to the suspect’s locker where Smith said authorities found precursor items to building explosives but no actual devices. Similar explosive materials were also found at his home, Smith said Thursday.

A house fire reported minutes after the shooting is also believed to be linked to the suspect.

Given the timeline of 911 calls -- an active shooter was reported at 6:34 a.m. and the fire reported at 6:37 a.m. -- Smith said authorities believe the suspect had a device set to ignite the fire. Smith said there's no information to connect another suspect to the fire.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mass Shooting#Shooting Survivor#California Shooting#Calif#Vta#Abc News#Abc Audio#Suspect#Men#Authorities#County Sheriff#Building Explosives#Handguns#Light Rail Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Job dispute led to deadly California fire station shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter appeared to have a longstanding job-related dispute with the colleague he fatally shot at their small, rural fire station in what was California’s second deadly workplace shooting in less than a week, authorities said Wednesday. The gunman also critically...
San Jose, CAPosted by
KRMG

Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Dramatic video footage released Wednesday by California police shows a Black man walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was fatally shot. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two...
Orlando, FLPosted by
KRMG

Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — A 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy fled from a Florida juvenile home and broke into a house, where they found a small arsenal — a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition. When confronted by sheriff's deputies, the pair opened fire, sparking a gunbattle.
West Valley City, UTPosted by
KRMG

9-year-old driver crashes into semi, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old girl crashed a vehicle into a semitruck Wednesday morning in Utah, according to multiple reports. The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of 3200 West and South Frontage Road, according to KSTU-TV and the Utah Department of Transportation. A semitruck driver called authorities after he noticed a car driving erratically and sideswiping another vehicle, KSL-TV reported.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Tito Ortiz bails from post as California city council member

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz has quit his post on the City Council of Huntington Beach, California after spending about six months in politics for the first time — and attracting harsh criticism for his anti-mask views and for filing for unemployment benefits while serving on the council.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Study: California fire killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — At least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service. The Visalia Times-Delta...
Arkansas StatePosted by
KRMG

Suspect tries to swim away from police in Arkansas River

A burglary suspect attempted to make his getaway by swimming across the Arkansas River, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said Jenks police asked for help in apprehending Brian Crabtree, who we’re told fled in a stolen vehicle. Crabtree bailed on foot near 84th and Peoria and ran into...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Prosecutors drop case against man charged in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against a New York man who was accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, in what appears to be the first such move by the Justice Department in its sprawling Jan. 6 prosecution. The dismissal of the case against Christopher...
Arizona StatePosted by
KRMG

Arizona planning to use Nazi-era gas for death row executions: Report

PHOENIX — Arizona intends to resume executing death row inmates in gas chambers with Nazi-era chemicals, according to a report. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry has spent thousands of dollars "refurbishing" gas chambers for executions, according to a report in The Guardian, which obtained government documents through public records requests.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
San Jose, CASFGate

Police Arrest Suspects In 2020 Double Homicide

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double homicide last year in downtown San Jose, police said on Monday. Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, both from San Jose, are suspected of fatally shooting two men and injuring four other people the night of Sept. 15.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."