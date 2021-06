A former political prisoner who survived the 1988 massacre in Iran has spoken out against the hardline president-elect. Ahmad Ebrahimi, 60, told i that he came face-to-face with judge Ebrahim Raisi when he was an inmate in Tehran that year, when Raisi was one of four people on the prosecution committee responsible for the execution of thousands of political prisoners. The group was known as the “death committee” by opponents of the regime.