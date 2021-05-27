Elias on team struggles and sticking with the plan

After matching their best start since 2016 with a 5-0 series-opening win, the RubberDucks dropped four of the next five games of the series, bringing their season record to 7-4. The Erie Seawolves, now 8-4 on the year, won their second series in a row by beating the RubberDucks. Akron actually outscored the SeaWolves 28-25 over the entirety of the week, but Erie was able to win three games by two runs or less. Tyler Freeman was one of the bright spots for the RubberDucks as he was locked in at the plate, highlighted by his first career five-hit game and the extension of his hit streak to seven games. At the outset of the season, it seemed the lack of high-end starting pitching talent could prove costly for the Akron squad, and that was the case this week in each loss. The RubberDuck starters combined for 13 IP and 16 ER in their four losses, giving the Erie offense several early leads, or spotting a lot of early runs to the SeaWolf offense. Akron will go up against the Reading Fightin Phils (2-10) this week, who are on a seven-game losing streak and were swept this past week by the Bowie Baysox.