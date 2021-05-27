Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Elias on team struggles and sticking with the plan

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles fans are understandably upset with their team right now. Even those that knew and fully accepted that there would be tough times during another season of rebuilding were hopeful they would see better from the club that what it is showing lately. When John Means pitched a no-hitter, it...

www.masnsports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Mike Elias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Little League#Major League Baseball#The Washington Nationals#Triple A#Struggles#Orioles Fans#Right Handers Matt Harvey#Lefty Keegan Akin#Tough Times#Rebuilding#Rash Roster Decisions#American League#Sophomore Slumps#Chicago#Road Trip#Reporters#Talent#Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Previewing the Orioles minor league rosters: Aberdeen and Delmarva

The day has arrived, at long last. Minor league baseball is back in action tonight for the first time in two years. And have we ever missed it. The long-awaited return comes under different circumstances than we last saw in 2019. Minor League Baseball has been absorbed under Major League Baseball’s umbrella, and dozens of previous affiliates around the minors have been cut — including the Birds’ longtime High-A affiliate, Frederick, which is now part of the MLB Draft League. Aberdeen, formerly the Orioles’ short-season affiliate, has been promoted to High-A to replace the Keys. And for this season, at least, minor league schedules have been rejiggered to reduce travel; all series will be six-game series played from Tuesday through Sunday, with a universal off day on Mondays.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: What does GM Mike Elias see through 40 games? ‘Very positive steps forward from a lot of individuals.’

Sunday’s 10-5 thumping of the visiting New York Yankees delivered the Orioles to the 40-game mark at 17-23 — a slight improvement on how they played the shortened 2020 season, albeit with an ominously long schedule still before them. Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Sunday that at the quarter-mark of his third season overseeing this rebuild, the progress ...
MLBmasnsports.com

Elias on bullpen changes, pitching plans and the draft

Trey Mancini hopped on a Zoom call after a recent loss and spoke about the frustrating nature of a team that can’t get “synced up.” His words coming after the Orioles scored six runs and allowed 13. Plenty of offense and no pitching to support it. It also works in...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As Orioles suffer through ‘embarrassing’ stretch, Brandon Hyde gets candid: ‘We look overmatched’

When Brandon Hyde became the Orioles’ manager before the 2019 season, he knew what he signed up for: guiding a rebuilding team that would continually have assets stripped from its major league roster and directed elsewhere, in hopes of building what executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias once called an “elite talent pipeline” capable of sustaining a competitive team for years. ...
MLBMLB

Elias: O's 'remain steadfast' in rebuild

By the time the Orioles boarded their short flight to Chicago on Wednesday evening, they were deeper in the thralls of perhaps the most challenging stretch of their rebuild to date. Losers of nine straight after Wednesday afternoon’s 3-2 defeat to the Twins at Target Field, the O’s have now dropped 16 of 18 in the three weeks since John Means’ no-hitter and have seen their record devolve from a game below .500 to the worst in baseball over that stretch.
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Orioles’ top minor league prospects finally return to action on Tuesday

Matt Blood can feel the excitement. The Orioles’ director of player development is counting down the days to when the team’s minor league affiliates get back on the field after games were shut down last year because of Covid-19. There’s much hype surrounding the organization’s top prospects, who begin play...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Hamilton, Abreu homer as White Sox complete sweep of Orioles

CHICAGO — (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. In the opener, Jake Lamb and...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Picks up start Monday

Diaz will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Mets. The righty-swinging Diaz will check into the lineup in favor of the lefty-swinging Dom Nunez for the second time in three days with Colorado set to face a southpaw (David Peterson) in Monday's series opener. Diaz shouldn't be viewed as a major threat to unseat Nunez for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart while he sits on a lowly .125/.179/.153 slash line through his first 78 plate appearances of the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rockies' Elias Diaz catching Tuesday night

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Diaz will bat eighth and catch left-hander Austin Gomber. Dom Nunez should be available off the bench. Diaz is numberFire's lowest-projected scorer on Tuesday with 5.1 FanDuel points. Per our...
Sportschatsports.com

Sticking With Jeff Blashill

“I feel our team is collectively very competitive,” Yzerman said. “Whether we play well or not every night is different, but we play hard. Our players play hard and I think that’s a reflection of the coaching staff, that they have the respect of the players.”... "I’ve been a Red...
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Rubberducks notebook: Starting pitching struggles; team drops four of six to the Erie SeaWolves

After matching their best start since 2016 with a 5-0 series-opening win, the RubberDucks dropped four of the next five games of the series, bringing their season record to 7-4. The Erie Seawolves, now 8-4 on the year, won their second series in a row by beating the RubberDucks. Akron actually outscored the SeaWolves 28-25 over the entirety of the week, but Erie was able to win three games by two runs or less. Tyler Freeman was one of the bright spots for the RubberDucks as he was locked in at the plate, highlighted by his first career five-hit game and the extension of his hit streak to seven games. At the outset of the season, it seemed the lack of high-end starting pitching talent could prove costly for the Akron squad, and that was the case this week in each loss. The RubberDuck starters combined for 13 IP and 16 ER in their four losses, giving the Erie offense several early leads, or spotting a lot of early runs to the SeaWolf offense. Akron will go up against the Reading Fightin Phils (2-10) this week, who are on a seven-game losing streak and were swept this past week by the Bowie Baysox.
MLBRotowire

SXM Highlights: Corbin is Struggling, But Liss is Sticking With Him

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series. Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin is really struggling. But Liss explains to Jeff why he's sticking with him:. Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.
MLBnumberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies versus Mets

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Dom Nunez will bat eighth and catch left-hander Kyle Freeland. Diaz should be available off the bench after hitting his first homer of the year and walking twice Monday against the Mets in an upset victory.
MLBwiartonecho.com

Blue Jays plan to promote Manoah to help struggling pitching staff

With a six-game losing streak and a pitching staff on the ropes, the time has arrived to promote the big man. The Blue Jays are planning to call up 2019 first-round draft pick Alek Manoah with an eye for the hard-throwing right-hander make his big-league debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Trevor Williams quiets former team as Pirates’ struggles continue

Even a pitcher they know like the back of their hand couldn’t ignite the Pirates’ offense, which has been hibernating for the better part of this month. Old friend Trevor Williams stuck it to his former team on Wednesday, delivering six innings of one-run ball, and the Pirates’ bats again stayed silent during a 4-1 loss to the Cubs at PNC Park.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Lucas Giolito preserves the Chicago White Sox bullpen with a 7-inning, 12-strikeout performance to complete a 4-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles

The Chicago White Sox played twice Saturday. They have two more games on the horizon Monday. Lucas Giolito knew the importance of a lengthy outing Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. “That was one of the biggest goals was going as deep as I possibly could,” Giolito said. “Any game after a doubleheader where we play 14 innings, it’s on that starter the next day to give it their best effort ...