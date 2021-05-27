Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA forecasts record farm exports in FY 2021

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast, released May 26, projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion—the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7 billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.

www.hpj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Exporters#Fy 2021#Fy 2014#Chinese#The European Union#Www Fas Usda Gov Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU palm oil use for biodiesel to fall in 2021 on cost concerns: USDA

EU use of palm oil to make biodiesel is forecast to decline in the 2021 marketing year (July-June), as high feedstock prices will hamper production from Spain, the US Department of Agriculture said in its annual EU biofuels report. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Economyspglobal.com

Gulf countries impose 33% antidumping tax on China's exports of aluminum products

The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.
Energy Industrybicmagazine.com

Supplying Asia with LNG got more expensive for the US, but strong demand brings export records

Supplying liquefied natural gas to the growing Asian market has become more expensive for US producers this year, a Rystad Energy report reveals. Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Instead, US LNG exports climbed to a record monthly high of 6.5 million tonnes in May and may keep rising to new peaks.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: July hogs limit-down to lowest since late March

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures tumbled to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday with rising supplies pressuring the market, traders said. CME July hogs settled down the 4.5-cent daily trading limit at 100.025 cents/lb. (all figures US$). That was the lowest for the front-month...
AgricultureStuttgart Daily Leader

USDA opens signup for CLEAR30, expands pilot to be nationwide

WASHINGTON – Landowners and agricultural producers currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now have a wider opportunity to enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding CLEAR30 – a water-quality focused option available through CRP – to be nationwide now.
Louisiana Stateevangelinetoday.com

USDA reminds Louisiana producers to file crop acreage reports

ALEXANDRIA – Agricultural producers in Louisiana who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before the applicable deadline. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Christine Normand, Acting…
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

PARIS (Reuters) – European Union targets to reduce the environmental impact of farming could cut crop production sharply and turn the bloc into a net cereal importer, grain industry group Coceral said on Wednesday. Under its “Farm to Fork” strategy set out last year, the European Commission proposed objectives for...
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

OTA Meeting Features USDA Secretary, Record Board Election Turnout

Washington, D.C.—USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off the Annual Membership Meeting of the Organic Trade Association (OTA), according to a press release, laying out his agenda for the organic sector. Vilsack spoke live to over 250 members of the organization, and stated that he appreciates the importance of the organic...
Agricultureagupdate.com

U.S. Dairy Export Council works for dairy

Let us first make it clear what the U.S. Dairy Export Council doesn’t do. It does not and cannot export dairy products. As a nonprofit independent membership organization we can and do represent the global trade interests of the entire U.S. dairy industry. We are dairy’s experts on exports; visit usdec.org for more information.
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Montana FSA crop acreage report due date approaching

BOZEMAN — Agricultural producers in Montana who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office before the applicable deadline. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy and wheat steady as market eyes U.S. weather

* CBOT corn, soy, wheat firm after Tuesday slide on rain outlook * Market weighs risk of persisting dryness in some U.S. crop belts * MGEX spring wheat stays firm near two-week high (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed whether forecast rain that dampened prices a day earlier would relieve the driest U.S. growing zones. Soybeans drew support from rebounding vegetable oil prices while further gains for Minneapolis spring wheat helped to underpin Chicago wheat. Market participants have been assessing to what extent rains last weekend and showers expected in the week ahead will alleviate particularly dry western and northern U.S. crop belts. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report this week pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts. "Rains across the Midwest will have helped crops, but to what extent nobody knows, and with such uncertainty we are in a bit of a holding pattern," said one Melbourne-based grains trader. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.2% at $5.40 a bushel by 1056 GMT. CBOT November soybeans were up 0.2% at $13.04-1/2 a bushel while CBOT September wheat added 1.3% to $6.63-50 a bushel. Front-month MGEX spring wheat was up nearly 2%, holding near a two-week peak touched on Tuesday. Northerly U.S. spring wheat zones have been severely affected by dryness this year, in contrast to generally favourable conditions for winter wheat across the northern hemisphere. Winter wheat harvesting is under way in the United States. In the Black Sea region, consultancy Agritel said that first wheat crops could be cut in the coming week in southern Russia and Ukraine. "The dry and warm weather conditions will now allow the cereals in these southern regions to mature quickly," it said. Traders were also watching for further indications on Chinese demand after large sales of U.S. soybeans in the past week. Prices at 1056 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 663.50 8.50 1.30 640.50 3.59 CBOT corn 540.00 1.00 0.19 484.00 11.57 CBOT soy 1304.50 2.25 0.17 1311.00 -0.50 Paris wheat Sep 208.50 1.50 0.72 192.50 8.31 Paris maize Jun 246.75 3.25 1.33 219.00 12.67 Paris rape Aug 502.00 7.50 1.52 418.25 20.02 WTI crude oil 73.35 0.50 0.69 48.52 51.17 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.03 1.2100 -1.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Aditya Soni and David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall 1% after rains across Midwest

CANBERRA, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 1% on Wednesday as rains across the Midwest, a key growing region, eased fears about crop losses following sustained dry weather. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.9% at $13.73 a...
Agriculturequalityassurancemag.com

USDA Invests to Expand Access in Meat and Poultry Inspection Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. “We are building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for small and...
Agriculturecountry-guide.ca

U.S. livestock: Hog futures fall as cash pork prices slide

Chicago | Reuters — U.S. lean hog futures fell sharply on Wednesday, with the front-month Chicago Mercantile Exchange contract sinking 2.8 per cent to its lowest in more than two months. Weakness in the cash market pressured hog futures, traders said. CME July hogs settled down three cents at 104.525...
AgricultureDodge City Daily Globe

USDA announces dates for CRP General, Grasslands signups

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set a July 23, 2021, deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General signup 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20. This year, USDA updated both signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

The Agriculture Department announced additional COVID relief

The Agriculture Department announced additional COVID relief now that the Food Box program has ended. StoneX Dairy’s Director of Dairy Market Insight, Nate Donnay, reported details in the June 14 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. Up to $1 billion will be allocated, including $500 million in American Rescue Plan funding, in...
Agriculturepanolian.com

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.