Meet the SAFB commander who inspires through leadership
Col. Scot Heathman, who came to Scott Air Force Base in June of 2019. Now, he's dubbed the mayor of SAFB, and has inspired those under his command through his perseverance and dedication to his career and his compassion to his men and women. Inspired by Star Wars as a young kid to fly through the skies, Heathman has lived his dreams in the U.S. Air Force even when he faced one of his biggest challenges before coming to southern Illinois.www.kmov.com