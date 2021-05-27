Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Meet the SAFB commander who inspires through leadership

KMOV
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCol. Scot Heathman, who came to Scott Air Force Base in June of 2019. Now, he's dubbed the mayor of SAFB, and has inspired those under his command through his perseverance and dedication to his career and his compassion to his men and women. Inspired by Star Wars as a young kid to fly through the skies, Heathman has lived his dreams in the U.S. Air Force even when he faced one of his biggest challenges before coming to southern Illinois.

www.kmov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scott Air Force Base#Safb#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Air Force Picks Langley to Host F-22 Formal Training Unit

The U.S. Air Force notified lawmakers that it has approved Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to host its F-22 Raptor formal training unit, a move three years in the making. But don't expect to see more fifth-generation jets there just yet. The service last week told Congress it had completed the...
Public Healthvfw.org

VFW National Commander Thanks VHA Acting Under Secretary for Leadership During ‘Unprecedented Times’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, I would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank Dr. Richard Stone for the outstanding job he has done leading the Veterans Health Administration as Acting Under Secretary for Health. For the past three years, Dr. Stone has dedicated himself to upholding our nation’s commitment to providing an exemplary level of care for more than 9 million of America’s veterans.
Fort Polk, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

Fort Polk soldiers participate in Patriot Hammer Emergency Deployment Exercise

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will embark on an exercise that will have troops moving equipment and supplies to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) is an opportunity for the unit to perform procedures associated with mobilizing Soldiers and deploy world-wide on short notice.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US AFWERX plans Agility Prime participation at Orange, Emerald flag exercises

The US Air Force's (USAF's) AFWERX venture is considering having aircraft participating in its Agility Prime programme operate in two high-level USAF exercises in 2021. Colonel Nathan Diller, AFWERX director, told Janes on 23 June that Orange Flag and Emerald Flag would likely be Agility Prime's next operational exercises. Agility Prime had its first operational exercise with the Kitty Hawk Heaviside electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in May, according to a USAF statement. Agility Prime is AFWERX's advanced air mobility vehicle effort.
Military19fortyfive.com

Is the U.S. Military Really The Most Powerful Force In Human History?

The quick answer is yes, we do have the most powerful military of all time. At this point, there’s really no question about it, but it’s surprisingly not just about the size of our military. We have some of the most powerful and advanced military technology the world has ever seen. How do we have the status of the most robust military? It’s certainly not by manpower. That title belongs to China, which has 2.19 million active soldiers compared to the United States with only 1.4 million. The answer lies in our superior technology.
Tennessee Stateinsideedition.com

Meet Ashton Gilbert, an Autistic Entrepreneur Who Is Inspiring Others in Tennessee With His Business Savvy

Ashton Gilbert’s out-of-the-box thinking is proving success has no boundaries. The 20-year-old autistic entrepreneur has started a company called UnBoxed in Tennessee. “When we did it, it was like ‘Oh whoa.’ And now it’s like ‘holey-moley,’” Ashton said. “We have people ask for us to pick up boxes and stuff, and then we go to their houses either break them down, or they’ve already been broken down.”
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin test flights in 2023. The ICBM, known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), will form the land-based leg of the strategic triad. The cost of the missile is estimated to run $61 billion over 10 years, prompting critics to suggest cheaper...
Aerospace & Defensedodgone.com

Welcome to the woke U.S Airforce

First it was the fucking CIA, with its recruiting videos targeting millennials, followed by the U.S. Army, with his anime recruiting ads. , which aroused the ire of conservatives. Now it is the turn of the Air Force that considers a Drag Queen Show as essential for morale, although it...
Aerospace & Defensethecheyennepost.com

Award Winners

F.E. Warren Air Force Base reported, Tuesday, June 22, that the Air Force Association recognized the 321st Missile Squadron with the 2020 Gen. Thomas S. Power Outstanding Missile Crew Award on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 2020. The award recognizes Capt. Christian Heath and 1st Lt. Juan Navarro,...
Rome, NYcnybj.com

North Point Defense wins nearly $10M contract from U.S. Air Force

ROME — North Point Defense, Inc. in Rome has been awarded a more than $9.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop highly flexible software-based applications to perform real-time digital-signal processing of complex radio waveforms. The software solutions will enable processing of existing and future communication signals without...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Air Force Awards Leidos $950 Million Contract To Support ISR Mission

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (LDOS) - Get Report, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide solutions for a broad spectrum of aviation requirements. Leidos will support the Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate (WI), Sensors Division (WIN) Non-Standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) branches. The multi-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $950 million. The period of performance for the contract is 13 years total with a 10-year ordering period and an additional 3-year performance period. Work will be performed at locations worldwide.
Aerospace & Defenselexingtoninstitute.org

Five Ways The Air Force’s F-35A Fighter Is Becoming More Affordable To Operate (From Forbes)

There has been controversy of late about how much it costs to operate the F-35 fighter. You would never guess listening to coverage of this controversy that the most common variant of the fighter, the Air Force’s F-35A, is already outperforming legacy fighters in key measures of affordability. For instance, time elapsed between failures on key components is much better than the Air Force requirement, and the “break rate” for F-35s returning from missions is the lowest of any fighter in the fleet. The cost per flight hour is declining steadily and the number of maintenance hours required per flight hour is a fraction of what is needed on F-15 and F-16. When the F-35A does need to be fixed, it is usually good to go after one maintenance shift–once again, a better performance than legacy fighters. So if you thought F-35A is unaffordable to operate, think again–it’s a bargain in terms of price and performance compared with other Air Force fighters. I have written a commentary for Forbes here.