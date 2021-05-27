Two dead, students injured during 3 recent Cleveland car accidents

(Peter Summers/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Harvard Avenue on Cleveland's east side was closed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday following an accident at the corner of East 153rd Street that resulted in the deaths of two men. Two other, non-deadly crashes were reported on Tuesday, one involving a public school bus.

Per 19 News, police have not yet released the names of the two victims who were in the car together at the time of the Harvard Ave. crash around 3 a.m. The road was closed between 148th and 155th streets until road crews cleared debris and reopened it around 7:25 a.m.

FOX8 reported another crash involving two vehicles in the vicinity of Miles Road and East 160th Street around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Following the accident, one of the cars ended up overturned, its roof lying on the ground.

Details were not immediately available as to whether anyone was injured in the Miles Road accident or what may have caused the crash.

Also on Tuesday, five Cleveland Metropolitan School District students were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash between a CMSD bus and another vehicle near the corner of East 82nd Street and Superior Avenue on Tuesday, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Police have also yet to release details about the cause of the bus accident, but one CMSD spokesperson told the station that the crash occurred not far from the district's Wilson Elementary School, which specializes in teaching deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The identity of the school bus driver also remains in question.