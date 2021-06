The Brooklyn Nets have some strange future betting odds after losing Kyrie Irving in an Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks that is now all square. David Purdum of ESPN noted Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill currently has the Bucks as -150 favorites over the Nets with both Irving and James Harden likely to miss a pivotal Game 5. Yet, despite being the underdogs in this series, the Nets are still top favorites to win both the Eastern Conference and NBA title.