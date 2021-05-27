Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

Dr. Lindsay Ryan is passionate about getting people vaccinated. She trains college students to go out into communities and just talk to people about it, listen to their concerns, always with the goal of getting more shots in arms. But this work is hard for her, too, because although the vaccines are highly effective in the vast majority of people, they don’t work on her—she has an autoimmune condition. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Ryan, an emergency department doctor at San Francisco General Hospital and San Francisco VA Medical Center, about what the lifting of pandemic restrictions means to her and the millions like her who are still at risk. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.