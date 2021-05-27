Cancel
Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

By HILLEL ITALIE
Seattle Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Through the first year of the pandemic, the country’s independent booksellers have — so far — avoided disaster. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association told The Associated Press that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand-new stores and existing stores that had not been part of the independents’ trade group. While association CEO Allison K. Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA has tallied only 14 closings in 2021 so far, along with more than 70 last year.

www.seattletimes.com
