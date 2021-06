While it did happen a lot earlier in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers did sign two free agent offensive lineman with NFL experience in tackle Joe Haeg and guard Rashaad Coward. Up until now, however, we haven’t heard too much about those two players and specifically, how they look since signing with the Steelers. That changed on Thursday as new Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was asked to give his thought on both Haeg and Coward at the end of the team’s 2021 mandatory minicamp.