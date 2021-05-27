Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

black midi review, Cavalcade: Experimental band dole out neck-snapping left turns on new album

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9yuc_0aDJWjMs00

On first listen, Cavalcade sounds like a mixtape of multiple bands. But those familiar with black midi will know dissonance is just part and parcel of their music. The Brit School -educated group’s second album is as amorphous and elastic as you’d expect from a front-runner in the wave of post-whatever experimental British bands to have emerged over the last few years.

Since the release of their Mercury-nominated debut album Schlagenheim in 2019, black midi have made experimentation their calling card. No doubt Cavalcade is an extension of that. A lot of the time, the record is a disorienting maelstrom of noise – squawking violins, assaulting vocals, soulful basslines, deranged guitar riffs. Other times it screeches to a halt, teasing out tension with a scolding silence you’re not sure when will end.

Elsewhere, as on “Diamond Stuff”, the racket gives reprieve to softer, more palatable acoustics. black midi relish in doling out neck-snapping transitions (like the one between the volatile “John L” and the shockingly strait-laced ballad “Marlene Dietrich”) across the album’s 40 minutes.

As is customary for experimental bands of their kind, on Cavalcade , black midi feast on a smorgasbord of influences but the result at times can leave their sound meandering aimlessly.

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlene Dietrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#Violins#Experimentation#Brit School#British#Mercury#Neck Snapping Transitions#Experimental Bands#Deranged Guitar Riffs#Vocals#Soulful Basslines#Multiple Bands#Diamond Stuff#Noise#Influences#Dissonance#Tension#Time#Calling#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Black Midi's Avant-Rock Grows Gloriously Weirder on 'Cavalcade'

“In all the world there’s no escape from this infernal din,” Geordie Greep fittingly intones on “John L,” his spoken-word ravings spilled over spiky Henry Cow-meets-Primus riffs and a bruising rhythm section that could battle Battles. London’s Black Midi satiated critics’ chaos cravings on their out-of-nowhere 2019 debut, Schagenheim. But the avant-rockers’ follow-up is even more unnerving and gloriously surreal — like gazing into hell through a kaleidoscope.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Lambchop – Showtunes

Kurt Wagner has the spirit of a true auteur. Backed by his ever-evolving ensemble, he is the face of Lambchop, a loose collective – that’s more an idea than a demarcated band – who effuse a sound that is like its own logistical nature: uncertain, wobbly and quietly capricious. They establish such a poignancy in their uniquely slow, restrained pieces that each have the potential to acquire an instant personal significance, the kind that manufactures a moment, that fixes a memory to a melody. But just as much as they can eke slow and schmaltzy, they can find that sweet spot of self-forgetting revelation in grand instrumental climaxes that overpower Wagner’s quaint voice that fluctuates between a soft murmur and a muffled, twitchy drawl.
MusicThe Quietus

Hopeful Monsters: Cavalcade By Black Midi

Temporarily reduced to a three-piece, London's Black Midi are back with an audacious leap of a record. “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” As one of the many iterations of this idea exclaims, once again we are bridging the obsolete and the not yet. Situated somewhere between an end-of-days neoliberal dystopia and some uncharted post-scarcity digital utopia, we enter a suspended state of post-normalcy and (environ)mental global weirding. Hopeless civilisational monsters need no further introduction. But a different monster trapped in liminal space starts making noise to fill the void, becoming hopeful it can build the bridge to a new time.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Yautja – The Lurch

Nashville’s highly distinctive and artistic Yautja have been turning heads since their 2011 inception. Among the many reasons to appreciate Yautja, eponymous of the race of alien from Predator, is their uncompromising aggression and sensibilities. Seemingly putting their all into it, while also juggling a spry accrual of taste and palettes that color the music in dynamics, tone and even songwriting, and making it sound good, is no easy feat. Coming up on about seven years since their last full-length, and this time, making their Relapse Records debut, everything is on the table for The Lurch, which absolutely delivers.
MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to black midi's New Album Cavalcade, Surprise-Released Early

If there’s one thing predictable about London buzz band black midi, it’s that they’re always unpredictable. Case in point: Their sophomore effort Cavalcade, set for release via Rough Trade Records on Friday, May 28, started streaming nearly two days early on Wednesday, out of nowhere, via the “Cavalcade Listening Party Extravaganza” YouTube livestream.
Norwalk, CTRegister Citizen

Interview: Norwalk jam band Goose talks new album, life on the road and playing with best friends

Chances are that if you’ve been listening to jam bands lately, you’ve come across the name Goose. The five-piece Norwalk jam band, comprised of guitarist and vocalist Rick Mitarotonda; guitarist, vocalist and keyboardist Peter Anspach; bassist Trevor Weeks; drummer Ben Atkind and percussionist Jeff Arevalo, has steadily been climbing the proverbial jam band ladder with its original songwriting and exploratory jams.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

black midi Bring Avant-Prog to the Masses on Cavalcade

I tried shaving while playing the new black midi album and promptly cut my face. What’d I expect? Black midi’s music isn’t meant to hover in the background while you carry out household chores. It’s like trying to watch Tenet while filing your taxes. Black midi’s music is meant to play at high volume while you nod intensely and scroll through Reddit threads analyzing the band’s time signatures.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Portuguese Post-Hardcore Band Pledge’s Awesome New Album Haunted Visions

Pledge are a difficult-to-Google band from Portugal who play a dramatic, crashing form of post-hardcore. Singer Sofia M.L. has a truly great scream, a throat-shredding roar/sob that’s both ferocious and vulnerable at the same time. The rest of the band plays heavy riffage with nervous energy. If you know the slower, heavier songs that Converge sometimes put on their more recent records, usually toward the end, then you can probably try to imagine a band whose default setting is that. It’s a hell of a powerful sound.
Rock Musicallaccess.com

An Interview With The Female-Fronted Alt Rock Band LIVINGMORE All About Their New Album ‘Take Me’ and Lots More!

On May 21st, the rising Los Angeles-based female-fronted alternative rock band. released their sophomore full-length studio album Take Me via Nomad Eel Records. The 11-track album, the quartet’s most collaborative and personal body of work, arrives with an overall message of following your unique path in life, as evidenced by the previously released singles “Sharp” and “Got Me Feelin’ Like.” Coinciding with the album’s release, Livingmore has released a live, in-studio performance video of the album’s lead single and opening track “Sharp” filmed at the band’s Los Angeles studio and directed and edited by Joseph Cultice. Take Me is also available physically on CD as well as opaque blue vinyl via Nomad Eel Record’s webstore and a band exclusive clear vinyl with glacial blue and red splatter via Livingmore’s official webstore, both shipping later this year.
Musicguitar.com

Black Midi – Cavalcade review: challenging, varied and virtuosic

A wildly uninhibited amalgam of freeform jazz virtuosity, proggy indulgence and white hot musicality, Black Midi’s debut album Schlagenheim was one of the most talked about albums of 2019. The bluster surrounding Black Midi’s debut was stoked further by electrifying live dates and sets at Glastonbury and End Of The Road festivals that veered between cold, studied virtuosity and scriptless white-knuckle abandon. It left many observers certain they’d witnessed something new and important but less sure whether they’d actually enjoyed it.
Musicinews.co.uk

Black Midi, Cavalcade, review: provocative, dramatic – and a racket

It is fitting that Black Midi’s album art is a collage, hundreds of tiny bits of things assembled into one new whole. That’s what Cavalcade is, too – an album of tiny bits of sound thrown together to create a new whole, one that is provocative and dramatic but not particularly pleasant to listen to.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Six Organs of Admittance preps new album, shares “All That They Left You”

Ben Chasny is back with his 12th album as Six Organs of Admittance. It's titled The Veiled Sea and will be out June 11 via Three Lobed Recordings. It was recorded in 2020 in California and is out as part of Three Lobed Recordings' 20th anniversary series. The new single off the record is "All That They Left You," that mixes drum machines, big synthy bass and wild shredding.
Musicgigwise.com

Live Review: black midi at Hackney Church, London, 28/05/21

Talk about being thrown in at the deep end. Having been deprived of live gig action for many, many months, seeing black midi is less being eased in gently and more a re-baptism of fire. The band are celebrating the release day of their second album Cavalcade with two shows...
Rock Musicfolkalley.com

Album Review: John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, 'Leftover Feelings'

Three songs into this match made in musical heaven, the breezy “The Music is Hot” wafts in on gently swaying Caribbean rhythms, serving as a kind of the theme song for the rest of the album, celebrating the joys of music with laid-back melodies and playful lyrics that nod and wink at moments in music history: “WSM/On your transistor radio/A song about trains/You can hear that whistle blow.” John Hiatt teams up with Jerry Douglas and his band—Daniel Kimbro on bass, Mike Seal on acoustic and electric guitars, Christian Sedelmyer on violin, Carmella Ramsey on background vocals—to revel in reeling, rollicking propulsive road rock, swirling bluegrass, and funky blues.
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

Album review: Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect pop star for an age of new identities

Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour" (Geffen) For the past few months, Rodrigo has been chiseling out a story about young love turned sour. Between the undulating ballad "Drivers License" — No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks — and the wistfully aggrieved (and perhaps even better) "Deja Vu," she's nailed the agony of collapse, and the anxiety of watching your old partner rebuild. It's a phenomenon as awful as it is familiar.
Musicinews.co.uk

Black Midi, Hackney Church, review: Mischievous, surreal show was hampered by poor sound quality

It wasn’t the social distancing, table service or uncertain atmosphere that made Black Midi’s return to live music so surreal – it started with the outfits.. The experimental South London band entered the stage at Hackney Church dressed, for reasons unknown, in chef’s whites – impish guitarist-singer Geordie Greep kept his tall hat on throughout – and opened with a rendition of “20th Century Fox Fanfare”.
WorldNME

Malaysian band The Fridays announce new album, release single ‘Constellation’

Malaysian indie pop band The Fridays have announced their second album, ‘No One Realizes This Is Nowhere’, and shared a track ‘Constellation’. The long-gestating project is the follow-up to their 2015 album ‘Verklempt’. Yesterday (May 31), the band issued a music video for album cut ‘Constellation’, featuring the six-piece performing the song in a sparse performance space. The video was shot in February by Hafiz Anson at the Grey Cube Media Studio.
Musicloudersound.com

Neal Morse Band announce new album Innocence & Danger

Neal Morse Band will release Innocence & Danger on August 27 via InsideOut. But unlike the group’s previous two double albums albums, its songs are completely unconnected. Says drummer Mike Portnoy, “After two sprawling back-to-back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album.”
Musicinews.co.uk

Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend, review: Brilliant, bold third album cements their place as the best band in Britain

Wolf Alice might just have cemented themselves as the best band in Britain. The Mercury Prize-winning band are a welcome change from the glut of men with an English lit degree being angry with everything and their third record has all the lushness of Arcade Fire, the crispness of Fleetwood Mac and the celestial harmonies of, dare we say it, Little Mix. But Blue Weekend also sounds like none of these things: it’s unpredictable, tender and strong, it’s vulnerable and forthright. It’s brilliant.