Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-11) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE) Urquidy made a rehab start for the Hooks last night and went 3.2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. He was relieved by Horrell who allowed a run in 1.1 innings. Hensley put the Hooks on the board in the 4th with an RBI single. In the 5th the Hooks scored 3 runs on a Costes sac fly and Matijevic 2 run HR. Hensley added another RBI single in the 6th to make it 5-1. Brown came in and pitched 3 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got a couple of insurance runs in the 8th on a Costes RBI double and another run on a passed ball. Hernandez closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

