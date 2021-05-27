Astros Prospect Report: May 26th
Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-11) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE) Urquidy made a rehab start for the Hooks last night and went 3.2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. He was relieved by Horrell who allowed a run in 1.1 innings. Hensley put the Hooks on the board in the 4th with an RBI single. In the 5th the Hooks scored 3 runs on a Costes sac fly and Matijevic 2 run HR. Hensley added another RBI single in the 6th to make it 5-1. Brown came in and pitched 3 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got a couple of insurance runs in the 8th on a Costes RBI double and another run on a passed ball. Hernandez closed it out with a scoreless 9th.www.crawfishboxes.com