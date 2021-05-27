Wire Taps: Washington Nationals & Cincinnati Reds pick things up at 2:05 + more Nats links
Don’t go on the field during a game. It’s dumb. You’ll get arrested. You might get hurt, or get someone else hurt. It’s not worth it. But if you’re going to do it... well, the streaker the crowd remaining in Nationals Park last night got to witness took over Nats Twitter during the rain delay, before the game was eventually suspended. They’ll pick up the action in a doubleheader today, with the suspended game starting back up at 2:05 and a nightcap at 7:05 that will be a seven-inning game. Lots of baseball coming. Go read your links...www.federalbaseball.com