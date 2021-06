Quite often when an actor is asked which movies were their favorite they’ll either say that they don’t watch their own movies or that they’re not certain how to respond, which means they’re trying to sound humble or actually don’t watch their own material. That feels almost contradictory to the job since one has to wonder how a person gets any better unless they take a look at the things they’ve done. But Samuel L. Jackson, one of the more popular names in show business, who did act on stage for a while, has made it known that he does watch his own movies and that he does have a few favorites that he counts as his best material. Some might be surprised at his picks, especially since a couple of them tend to be those that a lot of people don’t know about or haven’t heard about in Jackson’s long and successful career. But the fact is that actors do know which movies they’ve had the most fun making and which were the most meaningful to them when all is said and done.