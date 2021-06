Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.5/7/2021 8:14 a.m. A man complained about a hedge he said was growing out of control. 5/7/2021 12:58 p.m. A woman on Appaloosa Way told police that someone stole her hedge trimmer and ladder. 5/7/2021 3:13 p.m. A boy told police someone stole his wallet at Hammerle Park. 5/7/2021 3:18 p.m. A mom took her daughter to the police station and said the girl's father kept feeding her gluten even though she couldn't have gluten. 5/7/2021 4:36 p.m. Someone said traffic cones placed in the...