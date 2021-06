Poco M3 Pro 5G is now official as the phone launched globally today. For a starting price of just €159 (Early bird price), this phone offers a 5G SOC, a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a unique design on the back. While it is a new phone from Poco, it isn’t a new phone at all. This is just a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G, and all that’s changed apart from the name is the design on the back along with the color options, something Poco has done with most of its phones in the past.