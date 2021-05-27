Nvidia talked about record income for the year
Nvidia talked about record revenues but remains convinced that they were primarily generated by gamers, not miners, and the increased demand for digital currencies. According to representatives of Nvidia, Sales growth amounted to 84%. Despite the fact that the industry has faced a critical shortage of conductors over the past year. The company's profit exceeded even the expectations of the world's financiers. Revenue exceeded $5.65 billion and earnings of more than $3.60 per share, with industry experts' preliminary forecast of $3.20 per share and projected revenues of $5.40 billion.thecoinshark.net