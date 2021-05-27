Nvidia talked about record income for the year

Nvidia (NVDA) reported impressive first-quarter results with revenue ahead of management’s guidance. The firm had record showings in both gaming and data center segments, but we are concerned with the surge of demand for Nvidia’s gaming GPUs used in cryptocurrency mining (specifically Ethereum), as we view this application as a volatile one that could lead to lower GPU sales if crypto prices trend down. Nvidia was negatively impacted by lower cryptocurrency prices in late 2018 that resulted in gaming GPU sales falling 12% in 2019 (fiscal 2020). We estimate crypto mining-related demand contributed around $400 million to $500 million in GPU sales during the quarter.