Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose mass shooting updates: Two guns, 11 magazines found

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX5lf_0aDJVWsW00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting that killed nine at a San Jose, California, light rail yard was found dead with two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines with ammunition nearby, officials said Thursday.

The guns are believed to be legally purchased and didn't appear to be modified, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Thursday.

Authorities do not have a motive for why Samuel Cassidy, a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee, allegedly gunned down nine men at the VTA light rail yard Wednesday morning. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the shooting, a police dog detected a suspicious device and a bomb squad began working to clear each room in the facility, authorities said.

The explosive materials have since been traced to the suspect’s locker where Smith said authorities found precursor items to building explosives, but no actual devices. Similar explosive materials were also found at his home, Smith said Thursday.

A house fire that happened at the time of the shooting is also believed to be linked to the suspect, sources told ABC News.

Given the timeline of 911 calls -- an active shooter was reported at 6:34 a.m. and the fire reported at 6:37 a.m. -- Smith said authorities believe the suspect had a device set to ignite the fire. Smith said there's no information to connect another suspect to the fire.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
364
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mass Shooting#Handguns#News Items#Abc News#Abc Audio#Vta#Police#Suspect#Building Explosives#Authorities#County Sheriff#Men#Calif#Precursor Items#Home#Light Rail Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Sunnyvale, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Sunnyvale, police said Sunday. Natig Manashirov of Sunnyvale was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the 600 block of...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...