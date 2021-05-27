Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

By SAMY MAGDY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 18 days ago

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.

“We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the ceasefire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to brief reporters.

The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.

He said the talks could start as early as next week, and that Israel has given their initial approval, but that a final agenda is still in the works. He said that there are talks about a possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in return for Israelis held by Hamas. Both issues were discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit yesterday, and with the Qatari Foreign Minister who was in Cairo on Tuesday.

An Israeli official said that the government is working closely with Egyptian officials ‘to reinforce the cease-fire,' but would not confirm whether Israeli officials would be attending more official talks soon. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast visit Wednesday also aimed at solidifying the ceasefire and raising money for reconstruction. One of the U.S. goals is to ensure that any assistance be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the U.S. consider a terrorist group.

The Egyptian official said one possible mechanism for ensuring that is an international committee led by Egypt or the United Nations that would oversee the spending.

Abdelatif al-Qanou, a spokesman for Hamas, confirmed that the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh would visit Cairo next week and that the group is open to discussing a prisoner swap.

El-Qanoua said the talks in Cairo would also address ways to achieve Palestinian unity between those in Gaza and Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority on its attendence.

The Gaza Strip has been governed by Hamas since the group seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, which resulted in a tight blockade by Israel and Egypt. Since then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has governed autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has limited influence in Gaza.

The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

—-

Associated Press writer Joe Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Ismail Haniyeh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Israelis#Israeli Officials#Ap#The Palestinian Authority#State#Qatari#The United Nations#Jews#Muslims#The Associated Press#Palestinian Unity#Palestinian Protesters#Palestinian Families#Palestinian Prisoners#Israeli Police#Jerusalem#Gaza Strip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle Eastscoopcube.com

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu sacked as Prime Minister after 12 years, replaced by Naftali Bennett

Benjamin Netanyahu’s important Likud took first place in the polls last March, but without winning a majority of 61 MPs for the formation of a government. The Israeli parliament voted this Sunday evening to trust the government of the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who succeeds Benjamin Netanyahu, for 12 years in power. Of the 119 MPs (out of 120 in parliament), 60 voted for the new right-to-left coalition, including support for an Arab party; 59 MPs, mainly from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the far right and ultra-orthodox parties, opposed it. A member of the Arab Raam list who nonetheless supports the coalition abstained from voting.
Middle EastPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's new leader?

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel's new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He's a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb, and a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.
POTUSThe Guardian

New Israeli government is just as bad as the last, says Palestinian PM

Benjamin Netanyahu’s ousting closes one of the “worst periods” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but the new government headed by a settler advocate, Naftali Bennett, is just as bad as the last, the Palestinian prime minister has said. “We do not see this new government as any less bad than the...
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Arab party leader hopes to bridge Israel’s gaps

The latest on Israel’s incoming government (all times local):. The head of an Islamist party in Israel’s parliament says his faction will advance the interests of Palestinian citizens of Israel from within the new government. Mansour Abbas said Sunday that his Raam party was making great sacrifices for the sake...
Middle Eastsamidoun.net

Over 3,100 Palestinians detained by Israeli occupation in May 2021: Prisoners’ associations report

Palestinian prisoners’ rights and human rights institutions, the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission, Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center – Jerusalem, issued their monthly report on Sunday, 13 June, detailing the latest statistics and reports on Israeli repression targeting Palestinian detainees. The report covers key issues in the current uprising in Palestine, including ongoing violations and abuses by occupation forces, and documents specific cases followed by the institutions that prepared the report. The report is translated into English by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.
Proteststhepopnews.com

London-Thousands Protest for Palestinian Rights.

Dissenters walk to Downing Street and approach G7 pioneers to end their help to Israel following the Gaza attack. A huge number of individuals have gone to a favorable to Palestine fortitude walk in London, approaching the Group of Seven (G7) pioneers as of now meeting in southwest England to help Palestinian rights.
Middle Eastconservativenewsdaily.net

Palestinian Liberation Organization Threatens ‘Explosion’ If Twice-Postponed Jerusalem Day Celebration Takes Place

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is pushing Israel’s government to cancel a planned march in celebration of Jerusalem Day that has already been postponed twice. The PLO put out a statement Sunday warning of an “explosion” if the Flag March takes place Tuesday as planned, according to YNet. The march was previously scheduled to take place Thursday last week, but was canceled by the Israeli government at the urging of the Israeli police. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that the march should be canceled after Hamas, a terror group located in the Gaza strip, threatened violence if the march took place.
AdvocacyPalestine Chronicle

3,000 Palestinians Call on Abbas to Resign in Viral Petition

Around 3,000 Palestinians have signed a petition calling for Mahmoud Abbas to resign from his triple position as head of the Fatah movement, head of the PLO and Palestinian Authority chairman. In April, Abbas, whose presidency expired in 2009, canceled elections that were due to take place throughout the months...
Middle EastYNET News

Government to face first challenge with Palestinian 'Day of Rage'

Israel's new government will be faced with one of its first challenges on Monday ahead of Tuesday's "Day of rage," announced by the Palestinian factions. The "Day of Rage" was declared for the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the mixed Jewish and Arab cities inside Israel. Hamas and Palestinian President...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Palestinians: New Bennett govt no different from Netanyahu's rule

Palestinians have called Naftali Bennett's take over as Israel's new prime minister an "internal Israeli affair", saying they are not expecting any positive changes from Israel's post-Netanyahu government. "This is an internal Israeli affair," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said. "Our position has always been clear,...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel demolishes Bedouin homes in the West Bank

Israeli forces on Sunday dismantled tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reports Anadolu Agency. The Israeli soldiers raiding the village in the morning and destroyed 6 houses and animal shelters. The locals...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

New Israeli government faces tension with Palestinians over Jerusalem

Veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu handed over power in Israel on Monday to new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett but remained defiant as the patchwork government faced tensions with Palestinians over a planned Jewish nationalist march. Minutes after meeting Bennett, Netanyahu repeated a pledge to topple the new government approved on Sunday...
Middle Eaststateofpress.com

Israeli parliament votes to end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule | Benjamin Netanyahu News

Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year tenure as prime minister comes to an end as 60 MKs vote for new government. Israel’s parliament has voted to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year-long tenure as prime minister, approving in his stead an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over the departure of the country’s longest-serving leader.
Middle Eastamericasnewshub.com

Hamas Awards Al Jazeera for ‘Great’ Coverage of Latest War with Israel

The Iranian-backed Hamas terror group presented an award this week to the Al Jazeera news network for what the terror group described as the outlet’s “great professionalism” in its coverage of last month’s war with Israel. Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s deputy head, said the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network “performed with great...
Militaryboxden.com

Israel army: 'We failed to prevent Palestine resistance from launching rockets'

Israel army: 'We failed to prevent Palestine resistance from launching rockets'. Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces Aviv Kochavi recognised last week that Israel failed to prevent Palestinian resistance in Gaza from launching rockets and mortar shells during the 11-day Israeli offensive on the besieged enclave, the Times of Israel reported.
Middle EastYNET News

The baseless charge that Israel is an apartheid state, again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa's pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won't go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel's envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical "Daily Maverick", that "Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes."
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Forces Shoot at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces on Sunday shot at Palestinian farmers east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed at the fence east of the city opened fire at the farmers who were tending to their land, forcing them to leave the area, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.