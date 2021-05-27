Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

By COLLEEN BARRY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENfU2_0aDJV4Uf00

MILAN — (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84.

Milan’s Teatro alla Scala announced her death without giving a cause. Italian news reports said she had been fighting cancer.

The Milan theater recalled the “fairytale rise” of the daughter of a tram driver who. It said that through “talent, obstinance and work (she) became the most famous ballerina in the world" and inspired generations of young people.

“Carla Fracci was a cardinal figure in the history of dance and that of La Scala, but also a point of reference for the city of Milan and Italian culture," the theater said in a statement.

“She leaves us in amazement, on tiptoe like Giselle, a spirit that remains with us, filling the ballrooms, the stage and our hearts,″ said La Scala’s ballet director, Manuel Legris. “We feel a great void that, at the same time, makes us feel full and rich in all her history — which is the history of ballet — and privileged to have shared her art.”

Fracci was born in Milan on Aug. 20, 1936, and spent World War II with relatives in the countryside to escape the frequent bombardment of the industrialized Lombardy capital. In a recent interview with Sky TG24, Fracci described her younger self as a “farmer,” who knew nothing of the theater or the world of dance “much less those little shoes.”

But after the war, an observer remarked on her “grace and musicality,” recommending she try out for La Scala’s academy.

She was accepted at age 10, riding her father's tram each day to the academy, and graduated in 1954, at age 18. Her first stage appearance was in 1955 with other graduating ballet students at the close of a staging of Bellini’s “La sonnambula” conducted by Leonard Bernstein, directed by Luchino Visconti and starting Maria Callas.

She got her first break substituting for French dancer Violette Verdy in “Cinderella” the same year, and by 1958 had risen to the role of prima ballerina.

Her global fame soon spread, with invitations to the Royal Festival Hall, followed by doors opening in the United States, even while remaining a central figure at La Scala. She was most identified with the role of “Giselle," which she danced with Nureyev and Baryshnikov as well as Danish star Erik Bruhn.

Later partners included La Scala's own Roberto Bolle, who remembered Fracci for her “human generosity."

In 1969, Fracci received the Dance Magazine Award, considered one of the greatest prizes for a dancer.

Performing for camera as well as live audiences, Fracci also played lead roles in the teleplay “Verdi" and the film ”Nijinsky" by Herbert Ross. A bona fide Italian celebrity, she frequently appeared on Italian television and was equally the darling of popular magazines.

Italy's premier, Mario Draghi, called her “a great Italian,” and President Sergio Mattarella, said she had honored her country “with her elegance and her artistic efforts, the fruit of intense work.”

Fracci last danced at La Scala in 2000, in the role of Luce in “Excelsior.” She was invited back in January of this year to teach a masterclass on “Giselle,” which was broadcast on La Scala’s social media channels and is part of a documentary series by RAI state television.

“It was very moving to be back at La Scala, after more than 20 years," she told Sky TG24.

La Scala's general manager, Dominique Meyer, recalled her return to the theater as “an unforgettable moment for everyone.

"We will always think of her with affection and gratitude, remembering the smile of the last days we spent together, when she felt she had come home again,'' he said.

Fracci is survived by her husband of 57 years, theater director Beppe Menegatti, and their son, Francesco Menegatti, who as a child often traveled with his mother on tour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Fracci
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Person
Maria Callas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#La Sonnambula#Ballet Dancer#Cinderella#Milan#Ap#French#The Royal Festival Hall#Danish#The Dance Magazine Award#Rai State Television#The Associated Press#Scala Prima#Prima Ballerina#Italian Television#Italian Culture#Daughter#Dance#Romantic Roles#Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldwantedinmilan.com

Milan dedicates white tram to ballet legend Carla Fracci

Milan honours the queen of Italian dance with a white tram that passes in front of La Scala. Milan has paid tribute to Carla Fracci by dedicating a tram to the legendary Italian dancer who died on 27 May. The tram is white, in a nod to the dancer's trademark...
WorldSlipped Disc

Australia mourns principal ballerina

The death has been announced of Lucette Aldous, resident principal dancer with The Australian Ballet and the female lead in the film of Don Quixote, starring Rudolf Nureyev. New Zealander by origin, she grew up in Sydney and took her first professional steps in London.
Moviesheritagefl.com

Documentary on Babi Yar massacre to premiere at Cannes

(JNS) — Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary film “Babi Yar. Context” has been selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July. The 120-minutes long film is based entirely on archival footage uncovered by Loznitsa, which depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the Babi Yar massacre in September 1941. In a period of two days, from Sept. 29-30, 33,771 Jewish victims were shot to death by the Nazis and left in a ravine.
Theater & Dancewkar.org

Ballerina Boys | American Masters

Fri. Jun. 4 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has offered audiences their passion for ballet classics mixed with exuberant comedy. American Masters: Ballerina Boys is a portrait of Les Ballets Trockadero...
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

La Scala rolls out a season of debuts

The Teatro alla Scala today presented a 2021-22 season of 13 operas and seven ballets amid hopes for an easing of Covid rules that restrict audiences to 500 in a 2,000-seat house. Among striking debuts are the US soprano Lisette Oropesa, who missed her scheduled slot last season; the UK...
TV SeriesDaily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Underwood; La Scala; BAFTA TV

Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage; La Scala announces 2021-21 season, with hope of fewer limits; Stars unable to attend BAFTA TV Awards to appear as holograms on red carpet. (June 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
FIFAInternational Business Times

Roberto Mancini, The Artisan Of Italy's Renaissance

From the dark days of Italy's 2018 World Cup qualifying fiasco to the eve of the European championships, Roberto Mancini has transformed the fortunes of fallen footballing giants Italy. A flawless Euro 2020 qualifying campaign has positioned the four-time World Cup winners as among the favourites in a tournament which...
Politicsnewsverses.com

Competing conspiracy theories | La Repubblica – Italy

The demand for a brand new investigation into the origins of the virus is fuelling conspiracy theories, La Repubblica believes:. “In keeping with the US authorities, the work of the WHO consultants was so closely influenced by the Chinese language authorities that it has misplaced all credibility. What’s counterproductive on this regard is the inflexible stance of Xi Jinping. … Biden’s demand was countered yesterday by Beijing with hints about ‘darkish tales’ informed by the intelligence providers, pushed by the will to ‘use the pandemic for stigmatisation, political manipulation and smear campaigns’. On the identical time, the Chinese language authorities is more and more circulating its personal ‘counter-conspiracy theories’ about alleged overseas origins of the virus, to show the tables on the West.”
Politicsnewsverses.com

Bibi unbroken | La Repubblica – Italy

With the opposition alliance in authorities and Naftali Bennett as prime minister, a shift to the left in Israeli politics is to not be anticipated, writes The New Statesman:. “Bennett and Netanyahu share a lot of the identical ideology, particularly assist for settlement constructing, staunch opposition to a Palestinian state, and assist for annexation of a minimum of components of the West Financial institution. … If Netanyahu is ousted, it won’t be as a result of the nation voted for the left, however as a result of his dedication to remain in workplace in any respect prices fractured the suitable into professional and anti-Netanyahu camps, giving Bennett the slender opening he hopes to use to kind a authorities.”
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Euro 2020 Group A: Resurgent Italy’s to lose?

Paris (AFP) – Group A kicks off Euro 2020 on June 11 with one its host nations, Italy, beginning their bid to return to international football’s top table with a new generation of promising young talent. Here AFP Sport casts its eye over the four teams trying to reach the...
Chicago, ILblackthen.com

Anita Patti Brown: “The Globe-Trotting Prima Donna”

Anita Patti Brown was a prominent soprano recitalist from the 1900s to the 1920s. Little is known about her early life, other than that she was born Patsy Dean in Georgia. Showing an early aptitude for music, Brown sang in various church choirs and about 1900 moved to Chicago to further her studies. While in Chicago, she met and married Arthur A. Brown, a choral director who supported her interest in music.
Violent Crimescineuropa.org

Carla Simón is finally shooting Alcarràs

The perfect state of ripeness of a certain type of fruit has completely governed the progress of a film production – in this case, that of Alcarràs, the eagerly awaited second effort by Catalonian director Carla Simón, who scooped dozens of prizes with her sensitive feature debut, Summer 1993. [
Soccerindiaeveryday.com

Roberto Mancini on a mission to restore Italy's honour

A week before Roberto Mancini named his preliminary squad for the European championship, Mario Balotelli scored his fourth goal in five club games. Eye-catching form from a footballer Mancini has kept a close, affectionate watch over for more than half of .... Roberto Mancini on a mission to restore Italy's...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Italy’s ‘tomb raiders’ are capitalizing on the pandemic

Written by Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNNAntonia Mortensen, CNNRome, Italy. The looting of historic artwork in Italy will not be a brand new phenomenon. It’s at the least as previous because the Roman empire, which not solely contended with its personal tomb raiders — or “tombaroli,” as they’re identified in Italy — but in addition pilfered riches from different nations.
Travelgoworldtravel.com

Trentino: Italy’s Quieter Corner

Editor’s Note: We’re all dreaming of travel ahead. Here’s some inspiration for future adventures. We share places, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Trentino, Italy does not readily pop into mind for those contemplating an...