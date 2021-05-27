Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Children With Angelina Jolie

Is Angelina Jolie really ready to get back together after her divorce from Brad Pitt? Here is what it is. A while ago, a rumor claimed that Angelina Jolie would have found herself in the middle of big financial problems since her divorce from Brad Pitt. At the moment, many want to put the misery of the world on the shoulders of the actress and mother of six, although in reality this is not the case at all. Angelina Jolie now seems fulfilled in her life as a single woman, although her divorce has deeply affected her expectations for romantic relationships. Recently interviewed for E! News’ Daily Pop to find out if she had any kills since her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie replied : “I probably have a very long ‘no-no’ list. I’ve been alone for a long time now.”