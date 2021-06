Even though Naomi Osaka decided to skip press conferences at the 2021 French Open in order to focus on her tennis, the result of her decision backfired. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been all over the news these days, as the media, tennis fans and players are commenting on whether or not she’s doing the right thing. One day after winning her first-round match in Paris and getting warnings that she could be defaulted from the tournament, the 23-year-old is announcing a shocking decision to withdraw.