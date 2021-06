Sooner or later, fans will get their first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spidey flick set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially wrapped principal photography months ago, and some suggest the film's first teaser could come as soon as this week. That's neither here nor there, however, as the studios behind Spidey 3 have yet to even tease when fans could expect the teaser. As we wait, some fans are taking it upon themselves to keep the hype for the movie alive.