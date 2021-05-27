Big Mama Gives Birth to Sextuplets

A ewe named Big Mama certainly lived up to her name when she gave birth to sextuplets on May 7th. Owner Catherine Skory at Azure Sky Ranch, says it was a surprise. "This is her third year of lambing, the first time she just had one and then last year she had four and last year she actually looked bigger than she did this year, but she was pretty big, she was huge and she had trouble walking, we're like 'OK there's definitely four in there for sure' " Skory says.