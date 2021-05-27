Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Trust is key for the parents of children with rare diseases to live without anxiety

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) The parents of children with rare diseases face exceptional circumstances which influence their role as parents. Sometimes, the role of caregivers is added to that of parents. On other occasions, especially with the most serious cases, the former becomes more prominent than the latter. There are also cases in which both roles coexist separately, allowing them to be parents and caregivers in equal measure. However, whichever group they belong to, they need trust and to overcome fear in order to live their experience without overwhelming anxiety.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raising Children#Rare Diseases#Human Diseases#Physical Education#Health Education#Uoc#Psinet#The Universitat#Trust#University#United Nations#Overwhelming Anxiety#Parents#Caregivers#Emotional Strength#Interactions#Behaviour#Authors#Global Societies#Exceptional Circumstances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
KidsNBC 29 News

Children and teens could face ‘no mask’ anxiety as restrictions ease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New guidelines are allowing fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their masks, but for some kids and teens, seeing others let their mask go may cause anxiety. At the beginning of the pandemic, many younger children, especially those with sensory disabilities, struggled with anxiety or stress wearing...
Mental HealthThe Tab

Living with high functioning anxiety as a Lancaster University student

An estimated one in five students in the UK suffer from mental health issues, with anxiety and depression being the most common among them. Apply this to the current number of students studying at Lancaster University this year: that would mean around 3,319 students at our university alone suffer from mental health issues.
East Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Parents struggle to find available day care for their children

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Going back to work in-person might sound great, unless you are a parent with young kids. That’s because it can be extremely tough for them to find a daycare with open spots right now. Since the state cleared the way for a return to in-person work many parents have been struggling to day care.
Minoritiesphillytrib.com

Nonprofit EmbraceRace helps parents explain race to children

News about the police killing of George Floyd was everywhere. Officials at the Berkeley, Calif., school, where Perfecta Oxholm’s son attended kindergarten last year, decided not to talk directly about the death with the students. That didn’t stop the children from asking questions. Over the next year, an anti-racism group...
KidsThe Daily Collegian

The impacts of children's emotions and behavior on parenting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — While both inherited traits and environmental influences affect parent-child interactions, not much is known about how child behavior impacts parenting and, in turn, later child outcomes. Elizabeth Shewark, a former Penn State doctoral student in developmental psychology and current postdoctoral research fellow at Michigan State University,...
KidsHealthline

Recognizing Anxiety Symptoms in Children

Anxiety affects people of all ages, including kids. Approximately of children aged 3 to 17 years old have diagnosed anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you’re noticing an increase in fear, stress, and worry in your child, you might be wondering whether they’re dealing...
KidsDigiday

With return to offices underway, parents experience separation anxiety from their kids

Many parents could suffer from separation anxiety as they return to the office after more than a year enjoying extra time with their children. Home schooling and the constant rotation of mealtime menus may have been a challenge, but additional family time has improved the work/life balance for many moms and dads working from home during the pandemic.
Mental Healthpanthernow.com

Mental Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading around the world in late 2019, everyone had to shift their daily lives to one of social isolation and online zoom meetings. From students to employees, everyone felt the effects brought on by COVID-19. Although many students specifically at FIU felt the pandemic was an opportunity for them to grow, others felt devastating mental health effects.
Religionrexburgstandardjournal.com

Supporting Children and Youth: A Broadcast for Parents and Leaders

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first launched Children and Youth — a program focused on faith in Christ and personal development — in January of 2020. Soon after, the pandemic forced changes and accommodations to Church programs around the world. A special broadcast on June 6 will...
Healthajmc.com

Peer-Delivered Intervention Can Increase Patients’ Acceptance of Rare Diseases

Results of a clinical trial indicate peer-delivered interventions can help patients with rare diseases achieve disease acceptance. A self-help and peer counseling intervention improved patients’ acceptance of their rare chronic diseases, according to trial results published in JAMA Psychiatry. Currently, over 6000 rare diseases exist with differing symptoms and courses;...
Binghamton, NYNewswise

Women’s mental health has higher association with dietary factors

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. ̶ Women’s mental health likely has a higher association with dietary factors than men’s, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, had previously published research on diet and mood...
KidsBBC

Parents with violent children 'at breaking point‘

Karen says she lives in a cycle of physical, emotional and psychological abuse that challenges her every day. The person behind the abuse is her teenage daughter. Child to Parent Abuse (CPA) is rarely talked about and we do not know how widespread it is in Scotland. But Karen, not...
Mental Healthdailynurse.com

“Profession in Crisis”: Survey Details Declines in Nurses’ Mental Health, Commitment

Understanding the final toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on frontline nursing will take time, but a new survey suggests that the crisis has had a heavy impact on nurses. Nursing is a “profession in crisis,” according to the 2021 Frontline Nurse Mental Health & Well-being Survey by Trusted Health, a company that applies digital technology to staffing needs such as travel nursing. The online study, conducted in March 2021, gathered responses from more than 1,000 nurses, 80 percent of whom said they provided direct care to COVID patients. Trusted Health conducted a similar study in 2020.
Relationship Advicetatler.com

Tatler Experts' Corner: My parents divorced when I was 10 and it was awful. Now my partner and I are separating, how can we manage it without harming our children?

As part of the Tatler SOS Experts' Corner, we delve into the subject of legal arrangements surrounding relationships. Here, Adèle Ballantyne from Eleda Consultancy shares her advice on managing a peaceful divorce without causing harm to your children. When we have, as children, witnessed our parent’s painful relationship breakdown, it...
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.