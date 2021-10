It’s officially rolling out. Android 12, that is. We have seen and tried the new version of our beloved mobile platform but it’s only now that Google is releasing the OS for the general public. Not all markets and devices are getting it at once but we can be assured it will be ready in the next few weeks and months especially for flagship devices from different markets. The Pixel phones will get Android 12 first. The new Pixel 6 phones are coming out with the new version out of the box. Pixel 3 and above will also get Android 12 beginning today.

