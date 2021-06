Popular browser MMORPG Dragon Awaken just celebrated its fourth birthday, and like any video game birthday boy/girl/dragon, it’s handing out presents. You can get a “glorious title” simply for logging in, and there are other prizes to be had for three- and seven-day consecutive logins. You can also finish special missions to receive “valuable rewards” or start your adventures on a new server to receive some free Amber, a new premium currency that came with the recent 3.6 update, which also adds a new fashion suit, the Wisdom Mage, and a new mount, the Quirky Planet.