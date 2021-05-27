Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake library launches StoryWalk program to accommodate rigors of pandemic

By Jonathan Heeter
pilotonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen they gathered in January to brainstorm ideas for summer reading programming, the Chesapeake Library staff didn’t know how much progress would be made against COVID-19. Any plans developed needed to take into account social distancing and other protective measures to keep patrons safe. “We weren’t sure what everything was...

www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Education
State
Vermont State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
City
Montpelier, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felicia Bond
Person
Amanda Jackson
Person
Laurie Berkner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rigors#Pandemic#Literacy#Outdoor Recreation#School Supplies#Launches#Parks And Recreation#Chesapeake Library#Covid#Kellogg Hubbard Library#Recreation And Tourism#Storywalk Programs#Chesapeake City Park#Exhibits#Books#Southwestern Park#Deep Creek Park#Stations#Kids#Installations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Chesapeake, VARichmond.com

Susan P. Quinn

Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Susan P. Quinn to its board of directors. "We are excited with Susan's election to our board of directors and the addition of significant sales, marketing and leadership expertise," said Chesapeake Chairman, CEO and President Jeffrey M. Szyperski. "She brings key experience and perspective as we continue to execute against our strategy and focus on providing topnotch financial services for our customers and clients and maximizing value for our shareholders."
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT...

VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE. The object of this suit is to obtain a divorce, from the bond of matrimony, from the Defendant on the grounds of having lived separate and apart for a period exceeding one year. It appearing from the Affidavit, that the...