You have to love the Washington Nationals ability to stay in the fight as they came from behind a 5-run deficit to win this game by a final score of 12-9. The team put together their comeback with the help of a grand slam from Josh Harrison and a 3-run homer from Ryan Zimmerman who set the career franchise record for runs scored during the game. This was one of those team wins that has to make you feel good as the Nats improves to 19-23 on the season.