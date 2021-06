This is not a climate story. A forthcoming industrial disruption is inevitable for the US and global steel sector. However, it is neither overlooked nor downplayed that the steel industry is the largest emitter of CO2 contributing 6% to 8% of global greenhouse emissions. It is also worth mentioning there is no multi-stakeholder consensus on the defined concept of ‘Green Steel’. In short, Green Steel is produced using green hydrogen generated from renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. Furthermore, there are many other ways of making steel that would constitute various shades of environmental impact (Cyan, Blue, Yellow, Grey); this article proposes how to classify and define them.