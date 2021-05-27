Cancel
Whitley County, KY

AG says Whitley County Detention Center violated Open Records Act

By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 18 days ago
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a Christian school's lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear.  Robin Cornetet

The Office of Attorney General (AG) Daniel Cameron has recently issued a decision in which it says the Whitley County Detention Center violated the Open Records Act.

A statement on the decision says the the detention center failed to respond in writing to a request for records, denied portions of the request without explanation, and was delayed in providing records beyond the statutory response period without explanation for the delay.

According to the decision, in February Aaron Kidd requested records relating to the arrest and detention of a certain individual. In his request, Kidd sought a video of a purported altercation between the arrested individual and detention center employees, employee disciplinary records and personnel files, employee attendance logs, and the center’s use of force policies.

The decision says that in its response to Kidd’s request, the detention center provided a “stack” of documents. In that “stack” of documents were two memoranda stating certain requested documents had not been included. Kentucky state law states that whenever a public agency receives a request to inspect records, that agency must decide within three business days on whether it will comply and that it must notify the requester of its decision. If the agency chooses to not comply with the request, it must “must include a statement of the specific exception authorizing the withholding of the record and a brief explanation of how the exception applied to the record withheld,” reads the statute, KRS 61.880(1).

“Instead of providing any formal written response, however, the Center provided records haphazardly,” reads the AG's decision.

In the first memorandum provided by the detention center to Kidd, it claimed the requested video could not be retrieved “due to the amount of time [Kidd] requested.” The AG’s office argues that this “vague statement” does not confirm whether or not the video exists. The statement does acknowledge that the detention center has a record retention policy in place in which “non-evidentiary” videos are destroyed after 30 days. However, it is not clear whether the specific video requested by Kidd was deemed “non-evidentiary” by the center, states the decision.

The second memorandum provided to Kidd states that although he had sought disciplinary records for all of the center’s employees, there were no disciplinary records for two employees referenced in his request.

“This Office and [Kidd] are left to wonder whether the other records exist. If they do exist, the Center has not claimed that an exemption applies to deny inspection of these records,” reads the AG’s statement. “If such records do not exist, the Center must say so.”

Kidd also requested logs, incident reports, use of force reports, charging documents, photographs, videos, and a "case jacket or file" pertaining to the arrest. And while the detention center did provide citations and charging documents, it also provided unsigned drafts of three incident reports.

“It is not clear whether a final version of the incident report exists because the Center did not provide one, or explain that the investigation was ongoing and therefore no final report exists,” reads the decision, also adding the detention center “wholly ignored” other portions of Kidd’s request.

Kidd also sought records relating to "Jail Trustee assignments, paperwork [or] files between April 11 [and] April 13, 2020." The AG’s Office states that the detention center ignored this portion of Kidd’s request “and waited until this appeal to explain that ‘there are no records showing trustee assignments.’” In its response to the appeal, the detention center made no mention of the other paperwork or files requested by Kidd relating to jail trustees during that period.

“It is not clear whether the Center possesses any records relating to jail trustees and it has not affirmatively stated that no records relating to jail trustees exist,” reads the decision.

In Kidd’s request, he asked for a copy of the "Jail Employee Roster” showing the last name and employee number for staff who worked during the period of April 11-13, 2020. The detention center never claimed that the roster does not exist, but instead provided another memorandum in which the names of those working during that period were provided. It then, on appeal, provided timecards for those same employees to Kidd.

“If the Center’s timecards are responsive to [Kidd]’s request for ‘the Jail Employee Roster,’ the Center does not explain why it failed to provide these timecards in the first instance,” reads the AG's decision.

The AG’s Office states the detention center ignored other portions of Kidd’s request because it had previously provided copies of those records to Kidd. While KRS 61.872(6) says a public agency may deny a request if the “records custodian has reason to believe that repeated requests are intended to disrupt other essential functions to the public agency,” the detention center never invoked that statute.

