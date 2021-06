The Santa Monica-based company is proposing a pilot program for Hollister with 100 e-scooters. Photo courtesy of Bird. Hollister residents were offered another way to get around downtown recently. Santa Monica-based Bird, the manufacturer and marketer of the Bird electric scooters, appeared before the Hollister City Council May 17 making available 100 or so machines parked around town. Promoted as an eco-conscious scooter, it can be purchased online or at the local big box store. But if Bird is successful with the City of Hollister, residents may be able to simply pick one up at a handy stand .