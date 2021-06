Thankfully, in today’s world, people are living much longer than the generations before them. However, a longer lifespan isn’t just a given. Longer lifespan is connected to choosing to engage in a healthy lifestyle. Trying to maintain your health is important in all periods of your life, but a healthy lifestyle becomes especially important as we get older. According to seniorplanning.org, maintaining health for longer will allow you to age at home longer, independently, without the need for a long term care community. The good news? It’s never too late to start engaging in healthier habits.