Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

How The Black Lives Matter Movement Boosted Local Black-Owned Businesses

wgbh.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow The Black Lives Matter Movement Boosted Local Black-Owned Businesses. Violet Francis started out catering for friends, making huge meals of Caribbean cuisine in the kitchen of her local church. At first, she struggled to obtain a business loan, before finally succeeding and opening her own restaurant in 2013. Business...

www.wgbh.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Needham, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Small Black#Business Loan#Small Business Loans#Family Businesses#Black Lives Matter#Business People#Online Businesses#British#Obosa Restaurant#Gbh News#Black Owned Bos#White America#The Boston Foundation#Color Of Capital#Owners Of Black#Turner Of Black Owned Bos#White Entrepreneurs#Community#White People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesvegancuts.com

Vegan Black-Owned Businesses To Support In 2021

When we look back in history at key social movements, change tends to start at the bottom, from the people, before reaching the top. As consumers, we are armed with the most powerful tool to effect social change – money. There is simply no denying the power of money when...
Montclair, NJMontclarion

Montclair State’s Greek Organizations and Students Protest for Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has been growing worldwide since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota during the coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic. Anaiis Azcona, a senior family science and human development major and the vice president of Lambda Tau Omega Sorority Inc. (Genesis Alpha Chapter) led a protest on Thursday, May 6, with her sorority sisters by her side. They wanted to show their support for the BLM movement and Black lives that have been lost over recent years, including the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Mikayla Miller.
Winchester, MAhomenewshere.com

Black Lives Matter walkout empowers students

WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, May 25, a student-led Black Lives Matter walkout took place at the Acera School to honor the anniversary of George Floyd's death. Students at Acera School, a K-10 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) school in Winchester, and members of the Acera Activist Coalition, participated in the walkout, which consisted of speeches in support of Black Lives Matter. The student-led Acera Activist Coalition recognizes that systemic racism affects all levels of society and supports Black Lives Matter as a transformative historical moment.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Black Lives Matter banner rededicated in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church joined together Tuesday on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd to condemn racism and rededicate the Black Lives Matter banner at the church after it was shredded last week. The...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Repaired Black Lives Matter banner to be reinstalled Tuesday

NEWBURYPORT – The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host a rededication ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. outside the Pleasant Street church. The church's vandalized Black Lives Matter Banner will be stitched together, put back up in front of the church...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Black-owned businesses gain confidence

Support of Black-owned businesses has slowed since digital campaigns sparked a surge last year after George Floyd's death, but some owners say they now have more confidence that they can continue to grow. Why it matters: News outlets, social media and e-commerce platforms rushed to find ways to support the...
New Bedford, MASouth Coast Today

How BuyBlackNB plans to support Black-owned SouthCoast businesses and celebrate Juneteenth

NEW BEDFORD — BuyBlackNB will host their first outdoor event celebrating Black-owned businesses in the SouthCoast on Juneteenth. “This is our first live community event, everything's been virtual since BuyBlackNB’s conception,” said Justina Perry, founder and director. Perry started the organization during the pandemic after compiling a list of Black-owned businesses to support during the Black Lives Matter protests.
Books & LiteratureFuturity

Book traces shared roots of capitalism and racial slavery

A new book goes back to the 17th century to explore the emergence of both racial slavery and capitalism in American history. Nearly half of American adults say that it is “very important” for people to educate themselves about the history of racial inequality in the United States, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center last fall. However, the poll revealed a notable division among racial groups, with just over 40% of Asian and White Americans holding this view—compared to just over 50% of Latino/Latinx Americans and 78% of Black Americans.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Black America's Neglected Origin Stories

The history of Blackness on this continent is longer and more varied than the version I was taught in school. This article was published online on May 4, 2021. When I was growing up in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston, my classmates and I took Texas history twice, in the fourth and seventh grades. We learned about Texas's history in the United States, its previous existence as a republic, and its time as a province of Mexico. Among other things, we were exhorted to "remember the Alamo" and "remember Goliad," famous events in Texas's fight for independence from Mexico. Some other aspects of the state's history were less covered. I didn't need school lessons to tell me that Black people had been enslaved in Texas, but in the early days of my education, the subject was not often mentioned.
MinoritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

What Is Asian American Music, Really?

The weekend that six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia, I gathered with hundreds of strangers at a rally in Chinatown, weeping silently as two dogs with “Stop Hating” signs around their necks cluelessly wagged their tails next to me. I’d been to plenty of similar events, but none that felt this viscerally personal, and I was embarrassed to be standing there, glasses blurring, in such open need of solace. I wondered what it would have been like, over 50 years ago, to see the concept of “Asian America” as the flutter of something exciting and new. Roused by the rebellions of the sixties—the Civil Rights Movement, Black Power, anti-Vietnam protests—some people of Asian descent made the conscious decision to free themselves of the marker “Oriental” and embrace a prouder, more unified political identity. “Asian American” broadcast not just what they were, but what they stood for. Following the lead of the Black Arts Movement, Asian American activists expanded their energy into artistic avenues, establishing their own cultural institutions and aesthetic priorities. They wrote poems, staged plays, choreographed dances—and, of course, they made music.
Minoritiesdistincttoday.net

Seminary Built on Slavery and Jim Crow Labor Has Begun Paying Reparations

[Race affects our lives in countless ways. To read more stories on race from The New York Times, sign up here for our Race/Related newsletter.]. One night in 1858, Carter Dowling, an enslaved Black man forced to work without pay at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Northern Virginia, made the brave decision to escape.
Portland, ORstreetroots.org

Opinion | Black Lives Matter protests have saved lives, study finds

Considerable research shows that oppressive economic and social conditions are bad for one’s mental and physical health. A number of studies have also shown that protesting is good for one’s mental and physical health. Now we have a study that finds that protesting actually saves lives. More specifically, that Black...
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

White America: Awakened?

George Floyd's death powered a sustained and historically significant wave of activism among white Americans that will have wide-ranging political and policy implications, experts say.