Just days after their heartbreaking Game 6 overtime loss in Montreal, the Maple Leafs are taking a page out of the Canadiens book for their series-deciding Game 7 showdown in Toronto. The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, followed suit of the Quebec government which allowed around 2,500 fans in Montreal on Saturday night. The province will allow the Leafs to open the doors to over 500 fully vaccinated healthcare workers to attend tonight’s game. All fans in the stands have to be fully vaxed with two does for two weeks.