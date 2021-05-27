Critical race theory is a lens. Here are 11 ways looking through it might refine your understanding of history

I have long been an advocate for critical race theory (CRT), an idea that I was not introduced to until law school. Like most students generally—not just those of color—my studies would have benefited greatly had I learned it sooner. But no matter what people may decry, CRT is not being taught in public schools. While there are many different takes on what is happening in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), I want to put my CRT training to the test by examining the divide through the very lens its critics deplore.